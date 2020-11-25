FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shopping, hiking, biking... beautiful forecast for Black Friday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A deep trough brings cooler air over the next 24 to 48 hours. Wind will become breezy Friday. A rapid warm-up quickly returns. Temps soar 10 to 12 degrees warmer by Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Some clouds with highs in the low 70s. Windy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
