FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shopping, hiking, biking... beautiful forecast for Black Friday!

By Erin Christiansen | November 25, 2020 at 4:11 AM MST - Updated November 26 at 10:38 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A deep trough brings cooler air over the next 24 to 48 hours. Wind will become breezy Friday. A rapid warm-up quickly returns. Temps soar 10 to 12 degrees warmer by Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Some clouds with highs in the low 70s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

