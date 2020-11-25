Update: Police identify woman in fatal Tucson east side collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Nov. 25, at about 5:30 p.m., officers with the Tucson Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Ridgeside Drive for the report of a collision involving two vehicles.
While on scene, personnel with the Tucson Fire Department rendered aid to the driver of a 2008 Toyota Sienna, but life-saving efforts were not enough and the driver was declared deceased at the scene.
She was identified as 88-year-old Joan H. Schmid.
According to eye witnesses, Schmid was driving southbound on Ridgeside approaching Broadway, while a 1999 Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound on Broadway approaching Ridgeway.
Schmid disregarded a southbound stop sign and continued into the intersection, and she was struck by the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota stopped immediately and remained at the scene for the investigation.
A DUI Officer determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence determined that failure to yield for a stop sign by Ms. Schmid appear to be a factor in this collision.
The investigation is on-going, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.