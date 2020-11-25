Shop locally online with Shop Arizona Marketplace

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are getting closer to the holidays, and as time ticks down you might be looking to complete your shopping online this year.
“Shop Arizona Marketplace” might just be what your looking for to find local goods.
The online shopping website allows you to shop from aparrel to books, food and even pets!
Many items are hand-picked, and you can choose from a large list of vendors- all in Arizona.
Click on [this link] to check it out.
Happy shopping days!
