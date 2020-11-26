Arizona campaign promotes tourism despite COVID-19 surge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Despite a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases, Arizona is pressing on with an expensive campaign to encourage tourists to visit the state.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced the $4 million plan earlier this month, as part of a plan to increase tourism and boost the economy since both have seen significant declines during the pandemic.
The campaign calls for $1 million to target people in states as far as Illinois and $3 million to promote safe business travel, according to a report by AZ Family.
A spokesman for the governor’s office said the campaign is meant to educate people on how they can travel to Arizona safely during the winter and spring months.
