Arizona Rep. Andres Cano tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Rep. Andres Cano is now in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
The 28-year-old lawmaker’s team announced his diagnosis in a news release shortly after he tested positive, which comes after weekly tests out of an “abundance of caution.” Cano, so far, has not experienced any symptoms, according to the release, and will remain isolated for the next two weeks.
“COVID-19 cases are spiking throughout our Nation, and nobody is immune— even when precautions are taken,” Cano said in the statement. “We are in this together and we can protect each other. I urge my fellow Arizonans to take care of their loved ones by avoiding large gatherings and wearing a mask at all times.”
