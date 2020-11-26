Brooke’s Bargains: Saving More on Cyber Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -
In this pandemic year, it’s no surprise that we’re expected to shatter cyber-shopping records. Nerd Wallet estimates 7 in 10 people will do all of their shopping online this year.
In fact, the American Retail Federation expects that Americans will spend an average of about $900 each over this long shopping weekend. We found some great ways to get the most for that money.
*Sign up for a reputable cash back site, like Rakuten or Ibotta, before you start shopping.
*Shop and walk away. log onto your account where you plan to shop, fill your cart with the items you want, then log out. It’s likely that retailer will email you with a special offer to finish the purchase.
*Shop incognito. This gives you the chance of getting a percentage off your “first” purchase as a “new customer.”
*Don’t feel like you have to get everything in one day. Retailers like Target and Walmart are doing “Black Friday” deals all season because of the pandemic
*Use the online chat option to ask about price matching.
And when it comes to the best items to buy on Cyber Monday, check out laptops/PCs, clothing, travel bookings, online subscriptions, phones, and smart home devices, according to Retailmenot. By the way, the best toy deals often come later.
The FBI recently reported that cyber-scams are up by 400-percent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, so be sure to use secure sites, and avoid typing in credit card info manually.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.