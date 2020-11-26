Chicago zoo lemurs enjoy a Thanksgiving feast

CHICAGO, Illi. (KOLD News 13) - Some ring-tailed lemurs were treated to a Thanksgiving feast at a Chicago area zoo.
Their meal at the Brookfield Zoo included turkey made of primate biscuits with honey, steamed corn and green beans, mashed potatoes with banana baby food for gravy, cranberry sauce and dried cranberries, pumpkin and sweet potato pie and popcorn that served as whipped cream.
It even included a cup of apple juice.
This is the seventh year in a row that lemurs Moses, Dogwood, Ramses and Butch get a Thanksgiving feast.
The staff says they even practiced social distancing as staff set up a scene that included a laptop showing images of two other lemurs at the zoo to simulate a virtual visit.
