Flagstaff leaders step back COVID-19 re-entry plans as cases rise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flagstaff will return to phase two of its re-entry plan as the coronavirus cases surge across the country and in Arizona.
Starting Monday, Nov. 31, the city will step back its plans, closing Flagstaff City Hall and its community libraries, according to a report from AZ Family. City employees will work from home if they can and special events will be limited to 10 people rather than 50.
To learn more about the city’s phase re-opening plan, click here.
