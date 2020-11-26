List of stores open on Black Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thanksgiving goes hand-in-hand with Black Friday, however, this year many people are planning to shop online due to coronavirus concerns.
If you don’t want to break tradition, there are several stores around the Southern Arizona area that will open their doors tomorrow. Here is a list:
- Barnes & Noble - 8:00 a.m.
- Bath & Body Works - 6:00 a.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond - 6:00 a.m.
- Best Buy - 5:00 a.m.
- Big Lots - 6:00 a.m.
- Burlington - 7:00 a.m.
- Costco - 9:00 a.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods - 5:00 a.m.
- Dillard’s - 9:00 a.m.
- Game Stop - 7:00 a.m.
- Hobby Lobby - 8:00 a.m.
- Home Depot - 6:00 a.m.
- Homegoods - 7:00 a.m.
- JcPenney - 5:00 a.m.
- Tucson Premium Outlets - 6:00 a.m.
- Tucson Mall - 7:00 a.m.
- Park Place Mall - 7:00 a.m.
- The Mall at Sierra Vista - 7:00 a.m.
- La Encantada - 8:00 a.m.
- Kohl’s - 5:00 a.m.
- Lowe’s - 6:00 a.m.
- Macy’s - 5:00 a.m.
- Marshalls - 7:00 a.m.
- Mattress Firm - 8:00 a.m.
- Michaels - 7:00 a.m.
- Nordstrom - 9:00 a.m.
- Office Depot - 9:00 a.m.
- Petco - 8:00 a.m.
- Petsmart - 7:00 a.m.
- Sam’s Club - 10:00 a.m.
- Target - 7:00 a.m.
- Ulta - 6:00 a.m.
- Walmart - 5:00 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.