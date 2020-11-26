NFL confirms Larry Fitzgerald tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald is among the latest group of players to test positive for the coronavirus, the news was confirmed on Thursday by NFL.com.
The fan favorite was selected by the Cardinals as a first-round draft pick in 2004. Fitzgerald has been with the team for 17 seasons and has not missed a game since 2014.
Fitzgerald will miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
According to the Cardinals Twitter account, receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not practice on Wednesday due to an illness, leaving question as to who will replace Fitzgerald in the game.
