Salvation Army to accept additional gift registrations for low-income families this holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Money will be very tight for many families this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To make things a little easier on those who are most in need, the Salvation Army will be taking additional registrations for its Christmas Angel Tree Toy Distribution this year.
Parents or guardians who want to get toys for their kids this Christmas through the Salvation Army can stop by the Hospitality House on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. until noon to to sign up.
The Hospitality House is located at 1002 N. Main Ave.
Parents will need to bring ID, children’s birth certificates and proof of Tucson residency to the event. Kids must be up to 12 years old to qualify for registry.
Attendees are asked to use the east parking lot and walk through the gate to get to the registration area.
Happy holidays.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.