Silent Witness offers up to $250 reward for porch pirate info

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re in need of some extra cash, try keeping an eye out for porch pirates.
Online shopping is gaining popularity with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, which means even more package deliveries during the holiday season for pirates to target.
From now until Christmas, Silent Witness is offering up to $250 in rewards for information that leads to an arrest of people who steal packages from a home or business. Usually, the organization only offers money for felony crimes, whereas these thefts are considered misdemeanors.
According to finder.com porch pirates account for $5.4 billion dollars in thefts over the past year. That amounts to about $157 worth of packages stolen from the average American at their front door or apartment lobby areas.
If you have information about a package theft, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). For Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446)
All tips can be anonymous, again Silent Witness is offering up to $250 in rewards.
