Tucson police respond to accidental shooting in Tucon’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Nov. 26, the Tucson Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the area of 12th and Valencia after receiving reports of gunfire.
Not much information is available right now, but TPD has confirmed the incident involved accidental discharge of a firearm.
A teen male was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. There are no outstanding suspects.
This is an ongoing investgation and we will keep you updated with any new information.
