Arizona Cardinals announce no fans allowed at home game against Rams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Bad news if you were planning on attending the match-up between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 6.
Based on the latest COVID-19 information and advice from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the team announced Friday the State Farm Stadium will be closed to the general public for the upcoming home game.
According to the Cardinals’ website, a limited number of spectators will be allowed in the stadium, but that group is only family members of the team and staff.
The first home game of the season against Washington had no spectators, however the last two home games against the Bills and Dolphins each allowed 4,200 fans.
A decision on allowing fans to watch home games in the stadium after the Dec. 6 game is yet-to-be determined. After the Rams game, the Cardinals will play two more home games, against the Eagles on Dec. 20, and the 49ers on either Dec. 26 or 27.
