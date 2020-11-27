Arizona men’s basketball game vs. UTEP canceled Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After careful consultation with the Pac-12 Conference, University of Arizona officials have confirmed that Sunday’s game against The University of Texas at El Paso is canceled.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play The Miners in a home game, but due to a positive COVID-19 case within UTEP’s team, that will no longer be possible.
Now, Arizona is exploring opportunities to replace the game.
“This news is very disappointing to the student-athletes, coaches and fans,” said Associate Director of Communication Services Nathan Wiechers. “However, health and safety must remain our top priorities as we move forward this season.”
The University of Arizona’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2nd. The Wildcats will face off in a home game against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.