AZDHS recommends caution at social gatherings as COVID-19 cases increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According the the Arizona Department of Health Services, every county in Arizona had at least one health benchamrk in the Substantial Category for coronavirus last week- and 13 out of the 15 counties had two.
This, as the number of coronavirus infections makes another surge during colder temperatures, and the amount of holiday gatherings increases.
According to the state, the percent positivity in Arizona grew to 12% the week of Nov. 15th.
The number of COVID-19 in-bed hospitalizations also grew by 23%, bringing the number of beds in use at hospitlas to 89%.
People over the age of 65 continue to be most at risk, and account for the highest rates in deaths and hospitalizations. While people between the ages of 20-44 acount for the most number of COVID-19 cases.
Aside from normal mitigation strategies, like handwashing, mask-wearing and social distancing, the Health Department recommends people to be extra cautious. With more winter holidays approaching, the number of social gatherings is expected to increase.
AZDHS has these recommendations for individuals, businesses and those planning to attend an event this holiday:
1. Move activities and gathgerings outdoors to promote social distancing.
2. At gatherings, wear masks around people who don’t belong to your cohort.
3. Businesses should consider moving equipment outdoors.
4. Try and stay home, and assess COVID-19 risk factors when you physically attend gatherings.
To view COVID-19 risk factor levels associated to specific gatherings, look at the wheel on page 3 of AZDHS’ full report. It’s right below.
