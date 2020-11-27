Black Friday off to quiet start in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In normal times, Black Friday draws millions of shoppers eager to get started on their holiday spending.
But these are not normal times and turnout was much lighter than usual early Friday at Arizona Pavilions.
Only a few shoppers lined up before dawn for doorbuster deals.
Shoppers said a big reason for the change is that the deals aren’t worth the risk.
“I usually go every year with my family, but this year we’re not going because of coronavirus. We just don’t feel comfortable going out with the virus, so we’re doing everything on Amazon,” one shopper said.
To reassure wary customers, many retailers closed their doors Thanksgiving Day and are beefing up safety protocols.
Stores are trying to keep shoppers distant while hand sanitizer is available and masks required. They’re also asking anyone who feels ill to stay home.
Many people are still hesitant about heading into stores with COVID cases on the rise.
One shopper said there’s also little need to wake up early this year or even leave the comfort of his home when he can just order online.
“I typically work on Black Friday, so I never shop in stores,” he said. “I usually go online if I’m going to do it, but this year I’m pretty much already done.”
