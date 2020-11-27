Cyclists voice concerns about road conditions on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a scary sensation for cyclists riding down the Mount Lemmon Highway as recent road work has created a hazardous situation for them.
“It’s like being on rumble strips,” said cyclists Joanna Roberts.
Cyclists like Roberts, fear losing control riding downhill due to humps created by recent crack sealing.
“It was poorly done where you can really feel it on a bike. It’s sketchy,” Roberts added.
During the Bighorn Fire road closures, Pima County workers patched potholes and large cracks as an alternative to repaving roads but cyclists say that created a bigger problem.
“When we were let back up here all of us local cyclists noticed ‘wow, there’s a lot of extra gravel’. It comes off the road’s surface into the gutter, like the last foot of the road where we typically ride- so that usable side of the road becomes narrower.”
A growing issue the county is aware of.
“It’s more cost effective for us to use this chip and patching. This road is different, and it needs to be treated differently and we’ll mitigate a different way in the future,” said the county’s Division Manager for Maintenance of Operations, Robert Lane.
According to Lane, it costs $4,000 of taxpayer money every time the road is swept adding road conditions won’t be reviewed again until the Spring.
“Our concern is that if we start doing something else and then it snows, we may end up with a worse situation,” said Lane.
Lane assures workers will begin paving the roads between Milepost 2 and Milepost 3, for now. That project is expected to be completed within the next two months.
