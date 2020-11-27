Families celebrate Thanksgiving Day outdoors to stay safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today may look and feel different for many families not being able to host large gatherings like usual but a family here in Tucson is adapting.
“Normally we’re with other family members that we spend every year so we couldn’t be with all of them this year and decided to do something different,” said Jeff Aronhalt.
Like millions around the world, the Aronhalt’s altered their holiday plans to what they felt was safe for their loved ones.
“So this is our bubble group we feel pretty safe with them even though there may be a lot of numbers we’re with them every day,” said Aronhalt.
With lots of sweets on the table and love in their hearts, the family is cherishing their time in the woods.
“With everything going on we didn’t want to put the kids at risk so we decided to come out ..the kids love the mountains where they can run around and it also feels like fall which is not what it’s like in Tucson right now,” said Kristen Aronhalt.
This family is definitely going the extra mile to minimize the spread of the virus.
“I wanted to be with my family for the holidays and so it was just easier to not travel right now so I just got in the car and drove 14hours to get here from Texas,” she added.
Although this year’s festivities feel different, the family said they have a lot to be thankful for.
“It’s a very tough year for a lot of people and this is one of those days where everyone can get together and be thankful for the people they have in their lives. Family, friends, jobs, whatever it is,” she added.
