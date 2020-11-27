FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tucson, Saturday starts with the coldest temperature in 31 days!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - West to northwest wind flow brings dry conditions Saturday through early next week. Temperatures will warm back up above normal Sunday through Tuesday. Surface winds will gust up to 30 mph at times through the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-30s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny and windy with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
