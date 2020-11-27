Gov. Ducey reduces state spending with federal COVID-19 money

PHOENIX, Ariz - Money is going back into the state budget after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announces nearly $400 million dollars of federal coronavirus relief funding was used to help state agencies pay for operations. The announcement was made on Twitter early Friday morning.
Ducey’s office says the move is prudent budgeting that will help Arizona avoid a severe fiscal crunch, but Jared Walczak of the Tax Foundation’s Center for Tax Policy calls it’s a “very aggressive interpretation” of federal rules.
On Friday the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,314 additional confirmed cases and 20 deaths.
