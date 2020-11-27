Here is how shoppers can find and buy from local small businesses Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Small Business Saturday is tomorrow and if your in the middle of doing your holiday shopping, this is your opportunity to help small businesses in Tucson.
Qualifying American Express Card accepting merchants will be featured on an American Express Map that shows small business locations all across Tucson and other areas where you can find food, gifts, movie tickets and even automotive services.
Follow [THIS LINK] to access the map. Then you can scroll up and down the left side of the page to find what you’re looking for.
Each business displays a “Shop Small” logo in its section on the page, and many businesses have these displayed at their stores. You can find them on doors and windows.
Peope who search for businesses though this free service should search for information like business hours, holiday sales and online shopping options through their websites.
Below is a list of some small businesses on Fourth Avenue and Downtown Tucson that you will find in the map.
FOURTH AVENUE
DOWNTOWN TUCSON
