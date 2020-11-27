Shoppers go out Black Friday amid COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many shoppers went Black Friday shopping despite the pandemic, but many at Park Place in Tucson said the experience was much different than any year before.
Some people at the mall said they expected a bigger turnout while others thought fewer people would go out.
“The only reason we came is because we thought it would be less busy,” said shopper Julia Sprotte.
The COVID-19 safety measures, like limited store capacity and social distancing, made shoppers feel more comfortable to visit the mall on Black Friday.
“The stores are pretty spaced out as well,” said shopper Jordan Hilden. “They’re telling you when you can go in and when you can’t.”
For some people, the tradition of Black Friday shopping just couldn’t be skipped.
“My mom just wanted to go and shop till she drops,” said Kori James Quinone.
Stephanie Franco also said Black Friday is something she couldn’t miss.
“I love Black Friday. I love shopping, especially on this day. It’s been a family tradition of ours for the past 13 to 15 years,” Franco said.
Although this year was much different, Franco was pleasantly surprised by her shopping experience.
“I thought it was going to be a little busier. Like everyone is going at their own pace so it’s slower than usual,” she said.
Along with the safety measures the individual shops are taking, Park Place said its has upgraded the mall’s air filtration system and plans to expand its curbside pick-up service.
