“You can’t even fathom it”: grieving mother shares message about the dangers of drinking and driving

“Can you imagine having one child a baby girl, you raise her for 18 years, then someone comes along and drinks too much and kills her? You can’t even fathom it. That day changed my life forever. Then my mom called me every day for three weeks and said, ‘Don’t let them be statistics’, and then she died of a stress-related heart attack,” said Steffens. “People think there’s a time limit for grief, but there isn’t when you’ve lost part of your heart. Even during COVID with the bars closed, [people] still have access to liquor through the grocery stores. So, [drinking and driving] doesn’t go away.”