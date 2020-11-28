Australians hit the beach amid summer heatwave

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Australians hit the waves to cool off as the first heatwave of the summer season started on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Temperatures reached 116 degrees in parts of New South Wales, the country’s most populous states, and reached 104 degrees in the Sydney Central Business District.
Fire bans were issued in South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales as fire crews prepared themselves for catastrophic fire conditions, the memories of last year’s bushfire season fresh in their minds.
Social distancing was another significant concern for authorities, as drones were used to help keep track of numbers and some beach car parks, including Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach were closed as they hit capacity.
The heatwave is expected to continue through to Sunday, Nov. 29.
