AZ state troopers end violent multi-state crime spree

The first suspect, identified as 30-year-old Shawn McDonnell, was transported to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The second suspect, identified as 28-year-old Christopher McDonnell, was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the rollover collision. The third suspect, identified as 25-year-old Kayleigh Lewis, was also transported to a local hospital for her injuries. She was later released from the hospital and booked into the La Paz County Jail.