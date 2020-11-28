AZ state troopers end violent multi-state crime spree

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Nov. 26 at about 8:40 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety received several reports of suspects in a dark-colored car shooting at vehicles on State Route 95, near Parker, Az.
The description of the vehicle and suspects matched an earlier attempt-to-locate that was provided to troopers, regarding a shooting and homicide in Henderson, NV.
AZDPS dispatchers provided the suspect vehicle description and direction of travel to nearby troopers.
One trooper was traveling eastbound on SR 72 near Milepost 31, when he observed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description. As the trooper closed in on the suspect vehicle, the vehicle drove off the roadway and rolled. The suspect vehicle came to rest on its roof with the suspects still inside.
An AZDPS sergeant arrived on the scene with the trooper as the rollover collision occurred. The sergeant and trooper performed a high-risk stop on the vehicle and gave verbal commands for the suspects to exit their vehicle.
One of the suspects then presented a lethal threat to the sergeant by pointing a handgun at him. In response, both the sergeant and trooper discharged their service weapons, striking one of the suspects.
Ultimately, troopers were able to remove the three suspects from the vehicle and secure them for medical treatment. Several handguns were located at the scene and inside the vehicle.
The first suspect, identified as 30-year-old Shawn McDonnell, was transported to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The second suspect, identified as 28-year-old Christopher McDonnell, was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the rollover collision. The third suspect, identified as 25-year-old Kayleigh Lewis, was also transported to a local hospital for her injuries. She was later released from the hospital and booked into the La Paz County Jail.
The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the investigation into the shootings along SR 95, near Parker.
The trooper-involved shooting on SR 72 is being investigated by AZDPS detectives with assistance from the AZDPS Mohave County Criminal Targeting Unit. AZDPS detectives are also working with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada to get more information.
Nevada police say the suspects and vehicle match the descriptions of those involved in a homicide earlier in Nevada.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.