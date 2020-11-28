Ben’s Bells to distribute over 100 free teacher kits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teacher dedication is more important than ever to meet the needs of students from in-person learning to virtual- this according to the Ben’s Bells Project.
Ben’s Bells will be recognizing the hard work and dedication of educators by giving out Teacher Kits at several area schools.
From Nov. 30th to Dec. 2nd, Ben’s Bells will begin kit distribution, and there is still time for people to spread the joy.
If you want to spread kindness by sponsoring teacher kits this season, this is the perfect time to give back to the community. Send an email to giving@bensbells.org to see how you can help the Ben’s Bells Project this holiday.
Kits in include:
- A 3-layer Ben’s Bells facemask.
- 3 pocket folders for organizing.
- A roll of 100 “Be Kind” stickers.
- A “Be Kind” magnetic pin.
- and 10 “Be Kind” notes for sharing gratitude.
You can also purchase teacher kits online by following [this link].
