Cultivate Tucson extends holiday pop-up past Black Friday to help small businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -With Black Friday over, the spotlight is turning to small business Saturday.
This year, Cultivate Tucson is putting on a six-week pop-up holiday market at the MSA Annex and online to help boost sales for local vendors.
For some small businesses, the sale of even the smallest item can carry a big weight this holiday season.
“We and a lot of folks really had that gut check where we said this could be the year where we’re done,” said Owner of Mesa, Andy Littleton. “For all of us, ending this year with something like a normal stable sales book is huge.”
Co-Founder of Cultivate Tucson Kristin Tovar said due to the pandemic they wanted to make sure there were plenty of days for the community to come out and shop past Black Friday.
“This is a time for us to put our money where our mouth is and really support people that are otherwise missing out on opportunities with income,” said Tovar.
It’s creating opportunities for photographer Stephen Yeakley. His pop-up studio aims to help families feel comfortable in front of a lens again.
“This is by appointment only, so we don’t have to be here you don’t have to fight the crowds, come when it’s actually quiet,” said Yeakley.
Hoping that in a year no one pictured there’ll be something to celebrate.
“Please remember us, continue to support us, and thank you for all the ways that you have,” said Littleton.
The holiday pop up market is open every day besides Monday and private appointments can be booked. For more hours and details, you can visit our website.
