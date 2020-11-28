FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday will start with another chilly morning followed by a warmer afternoon.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Temperatures will warm back up above normal Sunday through Tuesday. Surface winds will gust up to 30 mph at times through the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-30s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny and windy with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
