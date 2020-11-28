FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday will start with another chilly morning followed by a warmer afternoon.

KOLD 10 p.m.forecast Nov. 28
By Jaclyn Selesky | November 28, 2020 at 3:29 PM MST - Updated November 28 at 10:27 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Temperatures will warm back up above normal Sunday through Tuesday. Surface winds will gust up to 30 mph at times through the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny and windy with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

