Snapping a memory with Santa looks different this year due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many families eagerly wait for this time of year to have their kids take the traditional picture with Santa Claus. However, this year will look different due to COVID-19 protocols.
But despite the new safety measures in place for families, it’s not stopping them from spreading holiday cheer.
“I told Santa that I wanted a skateboard and that I wanted a new play station,” said Juan Carlos, one of the many kids who took a picture with Santa today.
To make Christmas both a magical and safe experience for families, Cherry Hill Programs at Park Place Mall will provide enhanced cleaning, reduce the number of customers on Santa’s set and reduce physical contact between him and his visitors.
“We totally understand. We want to keep Santa safe and we want to keep all of us safe, but it is heartbreaking,” said Lori Hays, a mother taking her children to see Santa.
For those who do not feel comfortable going in person to see Santa, the program is offering a “Virtual Santa.”
And regardless of the situation people in the world are facing, parents are encouraging other parents to keep the tradition going.
“We always recommend going to see Santa, always... yeah, for sure,” said Hays.
Santa and his team will be at Park Place Mall, Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Appointments are needed and encouraged by staff members to ensure everyone’s safety.
