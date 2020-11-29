ACTION DAY: Wind advisory in effect for Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Monday, November 30 due to a wind advisory from 2 a.m. to noon.
Strong easterly winds will develop late tonight through tomorrow morning as an area of surface high pressure builds down the front range of the Rockies producing a tight pressure gradient. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 2 a.m. through noon Monday as localized areas can see sustained winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will gradually diminish throughout the afternoon hours.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower-40s. Gusty winds develop overnight.
TOMORROW (ACTION DAY): Wind Advisory in effect through noon. Winds diminish later in the afternoon. Mainly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
