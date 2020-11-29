Arizona Athletics restricts family member admittance at all home sporting events

“As we continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 in Southern Arizona and throughout the country, Arizona Athletics, in consultation with the Pima County Health Department, has paused its admittance of family members of student-athletes and staff at all home sporting events for the indefinite future. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution as the athletics department continues to hold the health and safety of all as its guiding principles. The department will monitor community health and safety guidelines while continuing to work in collaboration with University leadership, Pima County Health Department and the Pac-12 Conference.”