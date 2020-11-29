FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hold on to your hats strong easterly winds will develop later tonight into tomorrow afternoon.

By Jaclyn Selesky | November 29, 2020 at 3:43 PM MST - Updated November 29 at 3:43 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wind advisory is going into effect at 2 AM through noon Monday. Sustained winds of 20-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Note: not everyone in the advisory will experience such strong winds. This will be a localized wind event. Even so, expect difficult driving conditions at times and areas of blowing dust.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower-40s. Gusty winds develop overnight.

TOMORROW: Wind Advisory in effect through noon. Winds diminish later in the afternoon. Mainly sunny with highs in the low-70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.