FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hold on to your hats strong easterly winds will develop later tonight into tomorrow afternoon.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wind advisory is going into effect at 2 AM through noon Monday. Sustained winds of 20-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Note: not everyone in the advisory will experience such strong winds. This will be a localized wind event. Even so, expect difficult driving conditions at times and areas of blowing dust.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower-40s. Gusty winds develop overnight.
TOMORROW: Wind Advisory in effect through noon. Winds diminish later in the afternoon. Mainly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
