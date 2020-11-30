Armed suspect in hospital following officer-involved shooting in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Midtown Tucson.
On November 27, 2020, just after 5:30 p.m., officers from Operations Division East were dispatched to the 5800 block of E. 32nd St. for a report of a male with a shotgun. As officers were responding, additional information was provided that the suspect, 27-year-old Isaac Daniel King, had asked for ride from a local resident and when refused, he pointed a shotgun at the victim. Officers arrived on scene and learned that King had used a rock to damage the victim’s windshield prior to leaving on foot.
An hour after the initial incident, just after 6:30 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown and a TPD K-9 Unit were dispatched to the 2500 block of N. Winstel Blvd. to a report of a burglary in progress by a suspect armed with a shotgun. As officers were responding, information was relayed that the armed suspect had walked into an occupied residence. The description of the suspect matched the previous call. As officers arrived, a K-9 officer and the Tucson Police Department Air Unit located the suspect.
Officials say King pointed the shotgun at the Air Unit and was contacted by a K-9 officer who gave commands to drop the shotgun. Soon thereafter, the officer discharged his firearm, striking King. Officers immediately began rendering aid utilizing their Individual First Aid Kits (IFAK) until Tucson Fire personnel arrived. King was then transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he is currently receiving treatment. No other community members or officers were injured during the incident.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Violent Crimes Unit and sergeants with the department’s Office of Professional Standards are investigating the incident. The Violent Crimes Unit is conducting the criminal portion of the investigation, while the Office of Professional Standards conducts a separate, but parallel administrative investigation to examine the actions of department personnel. This is standard protocol in all officer-involved shootings. The officer who discharged his weapon has been identified as Officer Matthew Merz, a 21-year-veteran of the Tucson Police Department.
Detectives learned King had entered two different occupied residences in the 2400 block of N. Winstel Blvd., pointing the shotgun at two separate victims prior to the shooting. Additionally, detectives have determined that King is the suspect in an armed robbery of a Church’s Chicken on November 23, 2020.
Once released from the hospital he will be booked into Pima County Jail on 2 counts of prohibited possessor, 2 counts of burglary in the 1st degree, 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1 count of disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon, 1 count of attempted armed robbery and 2 counts of endangerment.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
