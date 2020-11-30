Armed suspect in hospital following officer-involved shooting in midtown

On November 27, 2020, just after 5:30 p.m., officers from Operations Division East were dispatched to the 5800 block of E. 32nd St. for a report of a male with a shotgun. As officers were responding, additional information was provided that the suspect, 27-year-old Isaac Daniel King, had asked for ride from a local resident and when refused, he pointed a shotgun at the victim. Officers arrived on scene and learned that King had used a rock to damage the victim’s windshield prior to leaving on foot.