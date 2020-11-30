AZDPS detectives arrest three in connection to prostitution of teenage girl

During the investigative stop, the detective learned Glamann was going to pay the female to have sex with him. The detective also learned the female was a runaway from Glendale and was being forced to work as a prostitute for an unknown man, who was later identified by Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Criminal Targeting Unit (CTU) detectives as 25-year-old Larry Darnell Williams, of Phoenix. Detectives say the girl was required to provide Williams $3,000 per night.