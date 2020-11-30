Bruins hand Wildcats school record 10th straight loss

Felton is the 15th player in UCLA history to post a 200-yard game and the first since Joshua Kelley did it against USC in 2018. The senior, who finished with 230 scrimmage yards, had 134 rushing yards in the first half, including a 1-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter to extend the Bruins lead to 17-7. Felton also had a career high in carries with 32.