CheckFreePay makes Arizona MVD registration renewal easier

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Trips to the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division are no longer needed if you are looking to renew your car registration.
CheckFreePay from Fiserv is making things easier by creating the option to renew vehicle’s registration at the grocery story and several other locations.
According to ADOT, more than 1.5 million registration renewal transactions were processed at in-person locations in 2019. With CheckFreePay, drivers can visit more than 500 locations statewide, including more than 100 locations outside the Phoenix and Tucson area.
Most locations can be found in grocery and convenience stores. ADOT says Walmart will also accept registration renewal payments in early 2021.
To use the new system, you will need the last two numbers of your vehicle’s VIN and record number, which can be found in the registration renewal mailer or in an email sent to customers. Once you pay, MVD’s system will automatically update and you will receive your renewal tab in the mail. A $3 convenience fee will be charged on each transaction.
To find a CheckFreePay location, visit their website. Motorist can still renew vehicle registrations online at AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com.
