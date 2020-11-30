County resolution would deem racial, health, financial inequalities a health crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -While no one has been immune from COVID-19, the pandemic has had a bigger impact on communities of color and those dealing with financial inequalities. A resolution put in front of Pima County supervisors Tuesday hopes to address and change inequalities for low-income and communities of color—calling these inequalities a health crisis. Officials say it is one step that could change the future for many.
Hispanic or Latino persons make up 35 percent of Pima County’s COVID-19 cases, while white persons are just behind, and many cases of unknown ethnicity. Statewide, White and non-Hispanic and Hispanic and Latino populations are currently separated by just one percentage. Though, many of the “hot spot” zip codes and census tracts in Pima County, tend to be lower-income areas. Cited as a reason for the call-to-action are poverty rates. According to census data poverty rates in Pima County for 2018 were 23 .6 percent for Hispanics, 28.1 percent for African Americans, 38.5 percent for Native Americans and 15.1 percent for White people. People of color also have higher rates of other health issues like cardiovascular disease, and have lower life-expectancy rates compared to their White neighbors.
The resolution hopes to speak to inequalities further shown with COVID-19—ensuring equity in response and recovery to the pandemic, but it would go beyond that. It sets a mindset for all policies to have an equitable-health-centered approach.
Supervisor Betty Villegas, who represents portions of Tucson’s midtown and southwest side, spearheaded the resolution.
“To try to address these institutionalized systemic racism in public health, where we look at all of our departments through that public health lens,” said Villegas. “It’s not going to help us now, but it can help us for the future.”
Actions listed in the resolution include expanding the Health Department’s Health Equity Program to include other County departments that provide services impacting the health of individuals and families, expanding the Healthy Pima membership to include more representation from communities experiencing health inequities and from those advocating for improvements.
“It sets a standard for us to achieve to be more equitable, to be more diverse, to be more effective with the services that we’re providing,” said Amy Bass, executive director of prevention at PEPP, who supports the resolution.
Among other things, it would also increase research in communities of color and lower-income areas by, “Collecting, analyzing and reporting public health data by age, race, ethnicity, gender, disability, neighborhood, and other socio-demographic characteristics, including adding such data to the Healthy Pima Community Health Assessments.”
“[The resolution provides] qualitative research, where they’ll actually go out and talk to the communities and get that firsthand experience from these communities that are actually experiencing things like racial discrimination,” said Dr. Cathy Gastelum, executive director of the Metropolitan Education Commission, that wrote a letter in support of the resolution.
The resolution was supported unanimously by the Pima County Board of Health Members. Several community organizations and County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry also approve of the resolution. In his recommendation to the Board, Huckleberry wrote that, “…a person’s health is often less determined by their genes, and more about where they live…”
″Now, more than ever, we see the impacts of the racial disparities in the health field, especially with COVID-19,” said Paul Lovelis, chair of the Community Prevention Coalition in Pima County, that also wrote a letter in support of the resolution.
The county will vote on the resolution at Tuesday’s meeting. The county would join about 50 other counties nation-wide that have adopted similar resolutions. View the entire resolution here.
