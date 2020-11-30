County resolution would deem racial, health, financial inequalities a health crisis

Hispanic or Latino persons make up 35 percent of Pima County’s COVID-19 cases, while white persons are just behind, and many cases of unknown ethnicity. Statewide, White and non-Hispanic and Hispanic and Latino populations are currently separated by just one percentage. Though, many of the “hot spot” zip codes and census tracts in Pima County, tend to be lower-income areas. Cited as a reason for the call-to-action are poverty rates. According to census data poverty rates in Pima County for 2018 were 23 .6 percent for Hispanics, 28.1 percent for African Americans, 38.5 percent for Native Americans and 15.1 percent for White people. People of color also have higher rates of other health issues like cardiovascular disease, and have lower life-expectancy rates compared to their White neighbors.