49ers to play upcoming games at Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The San Francisco 49ers have a temporary new “home” for the 2020 season, the announcement came in a statement on Monday.
The NFL along with the Cardinals’ are allowing the team to play Week 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Football Team in Arizona.
In the statement, the 49ers went on to thank the team saying “The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games.”
Team officials were forced to make a decision after Santa Clara County officials issued new COVID-19 protocols over the weekend. In a tweet, the county banned all contact sports and are mandating a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away.
The 49ers have not announced where they will be practicing, but say they will announce those plans “at the appropriate time.”
