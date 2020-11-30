Legal weed law takes effect but sales are off limits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When the election is certified on Nov. 30, 2020, Proposition 207, will become law and people 21+ years of age can legally possess an ounce or less of marijuana.
The initiative to approve recreational marijuana, known as Smart and Safe Arizona, passed by a 60 percent to 40 percent margin on Nov. 3.
But even after the election is certified, it will be a while before people can walk into a dispensary and walk out with pot.
“You’re not going to buy it from a dispensary probably until late March, early April,” said Marc Lamber, a Phoenix attorney. “Someone can’t sell it to you as a recreational user other than a dispensary which must have their application approved.”
Dispensaries can’t apply for a license to sell it recreationally until Jan. 19, 2020. The State Health Department is also working on the rules which will guide sales.
That puts the entire initiative is a sort of a legal limbo.
A person can possess it, grow it, use it, but they still can’t buy it.
But where they can use it is also restricted. No use inside bars or restaurants nor on any federal property.
The law will allow a person 21 and over to grow up to six plants for personal use.
And the marijuana sold under this law will not be the same pot that is sold as medical marijuana.
“You can only have 10 milligrams of THC per serving,” Lamber said.
Edible dosage charts go up to 100 milligrams.
When it comes to driving after using marijuana, it will be treated pretty much as alcohol is treated according to Lamber.
“If you’re driving and impaired to slightest degree, in this case marijuana, officers will put you through a field sobriety test and could make a determination if you’re impaired,” he said.
When it comes to working and using pot, the same rules apply for other drugs.
“Most employers are going to have a drug free environment,” Lamber said. “I don’t envision any changes there.”
