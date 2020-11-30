Mark Kelly will be sworn into Senate on Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sen. elect Mark Kelly will be sworn into the US Senate on Wednesday, the KOLD newsroom confirmed the news with a campaign spokeswoman.
On Nov. 3, Kelly defeated Republican incumbent Senator Martha McSally. The race was a special election to finish the term of late Senator John McCain, and the win flips a key seat in Democrats’ efforts to gain control of the Senate.
The Senator elect is the husband of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot and severely wounded in a 2011 rampage. Since then, the two have helped push for gun control reforms throughout the country.
During his campaign, Kelly said he plans to address climate change and repair an economy damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.