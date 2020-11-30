Mayor Romero to host special COVID-19 meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mayor Regina Romero is working to strengthen COVID-19 mitigation measures at a Special Meeting of Mayor & Council on Tuesday.
The mayor is expected to ask the council to consider additional efforts to curb the spread of the virus by establishing a mandatory curfew effective at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1.
Romero is expected to answer questions regarding her proposal in a press conference, you can watch live on Facebook below.
“After consulting with public health experts and local hospitals, we have determined that additional steps are necessary to control the surge of COVID-19 cases,” Mayor Romero said in a press release.
As of the Nov. 30 update, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported there have been 6,639 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state, 691 of those deaths in Pima County.
“My colleagues on the Council and I are asking each and every Tucsonan to do their part to slow the spread, especially for our family and friends working in our hospitals,” Romero said. “We need statewide action, and I strongly urge Governor Ducey to act swiftly to protect the health of Arizonans.”
The mandatory curfew would be in effect from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily until December 22 at 5 p.m., unless further amended.
The special meeting will be live streamed on Mayor Romero’s Facebook Page.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.