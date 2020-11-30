Sierra Vista Police Department reports four DUI arrests during Thanksgiving Day holiday detail

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made four DUI arrests during a saturation detail conducted in the Sierra Vista area on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Huachuca City Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and Bisbee Police Department.
The detail resulted in the following:
- 108 traffic stops or contacts
- 76 warnings or repair orders
- 18 civil speed citations
- eight miscellaneous civil citations
- four seatbelt citations
- two misdemeanor drug arrests
- one minor consumption/open container arrest
- one felony misconduct involving weapons/drug arrest
- four misdemeanor DUI arrests, which included an under the age of 21 arrest
The average blood alcohol content of two of the four misdemeanor DUI arrests was 0.129. The two additional misdemeanor DUI arrests were also alcohol related and required blood draws.
The Sierra Vista Police Department also participated in the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Mandatory Enforcement Reporting Dates Program by reporting miscellaneous traffic stats from Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, due to the Thanksgiving Day weekend.
The following stats were recorded:
- 81 traffic stops or contacts
- 68 warnings or repair orders
- six civil speed citations
- four miscellaneous civil citations
- one misdemeanor criminal citation
- one felony misconduct involving weapons/drug arrest
- one misdemeanor DUI arrest
The blood alcohol content on the misdemeanor DUI arrest was 0.085.
With the continuous support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force reminds drivers to get a designated driver, not a DUI.
