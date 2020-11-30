Sierra Vista Unified Schools District announces two schools moving to remote learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista Unified School District announces some school will be transitioning to remote learning due to a Coronavirus outbreak. The news was announced on the districts Facebook page and comes several days after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Effective immediately, Town & Country Elementary School and Village Meadows Elementary School students will no longer report to campus for class.
According to the post, the decision was made after district and school administration officials spoke with the Cochise County Health Office.
Sierra Vista Unified School District says teachers and staff will get in touch with students to help assist with the transition.
