Six F-16s temporarily operating out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base during TIA construction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 162nd Wing at Morris Air National Guard Base located at the Tucson International Airport has temporarily relocated six F-16s to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base due to construction at the airport.
The construction is expected to last approximately two months during which time the F-16s will conduct their routine flight training out of DM. Residents in communities surrounding the base can expect to see and hear more aircraft flying than is usual during this period.
Questions related to the 162nd Wing’s mission and operations should be direct to the 162nd Wing Public Affairs Office at (520) 295-6192.
Noise and other flying-related concerns may be reported 24 hours a day through the Davis-Monthan website here.
