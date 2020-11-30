Small businesses encourage holiday shoppers buy local

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many continue to be impacted by the pandemic, local businesses hope for continued customer support this holiday season.
“I love the fact that I’m supporting artists who live here and who work here and love Tucson as much as I do,” said Keely Emerine-Mix, while she was out shopping Sunday.
Born and raised in Tucson, Emerine-Mix is making sure she gives her business to local shops like Popcycle on Fourth Avenue. The shop sells unique refurbished and upcycled pieces made by 95 local artists.
“We appreciate everything, that Tucson and everyone gives back to us, but we’re hopeful for all our neighbors,” said Libby Tobi, the store manager at Popcycle.
Tobi has watched several of her neighbors along Fourth Avenue close their doors for good this year, but she is staying optimistic the rest will make it through.
Popcycle has pivoted amid the pandemic and increased its online presence. The store had about 10% of products on its website pre-COVID, and now 90% are available online. Tobi said small purchases make a big difference and are a win-win for everyone.
“Local businesses might give to your community school or give to your community church,” she said. “There are so many different aspects and layers.”
Buying locally directly supports a person right here in our community.
“Knowing that I’m actually helping to feed, clothe and shelter my neighbors here. I mean we’re all neighbors. Todos somos vecinos. We’re all neighbors. We need to start shopping like it, we need to start acting like it and frequenting those places,” said Emerine-Mix.
