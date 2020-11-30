Ways to stop porch pirates from stealing your packages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many know the excitement of clicking that buy button, especially during the holidays when you know it will make for a great gift.
Then there’s the disappointment that comes for waiting for a package that will never come.
With online sales spiking on Cyber Monday, experts are trying to help shoppers keep the porch pirates at bay.
One of the easiest ways to stay protected is to know the package’s tracking number and follow along as it is being delivered.
That is as easy as downloading an app for some UPS, FedEx or DHL.
Another common suggestion is to get a Ring doorbell or have a camera installed.
Tech expert Andy Taylor said this only helps after the fact though. It doesn’t do much to help prevent someone from stealing your things.
Instead, he recommends an app called 17Track.
The app lets you to track all your packages in place, no matter what carrier they’re coming through.
“If people don’t want to leave their home because they’re concerned with the COVID, they don’t want to go anywhere, this app is actually a pretty good idea.,” he said. “You’ll be able to notify and use this app on your smartphone or the website and tell carriers what time you’d like to have the package delivered. That way you are there when that package arrives at your home.”
Taylor added that another great deterrent is where you get your purchases delivered.
If you want a little more peace of mind, have it delivered to a neighbor or a business.
Did you order from Kohl’s? Send it to your local store and pick it up there.
