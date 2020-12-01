Aari McDonald named to Wooden Award Watch List

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All-American senior guard Aari McDonald was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List on Tuesday morning.
McDonald has now been named to the Wooden Award, Naismith Award, Wade Trophy and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch lists, as well as being a preseason AP All-American.
Last season, McDonald was the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, WBCA All-American, AP second-team All-American, USBWA second-team All-American after leading the Pac-12 in scoring (20.6) and steals per game (2.3).
She started off the season on Sunday with a good all-around performance as she had 18 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals vs. NAU.
Next up for McDonald and No. 7 Arizona will be the L.A. schools in Tucson on Friday and Sunday. First up will be No. 9 UCLA on Friday, Dec. 4.
