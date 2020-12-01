American Gem Trade Association cancels 2021 Tucson Gem Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2021 Tucson Gem Fair has been canceled according to officials.
This comes after the 2021 Tucson Gem and Mineral Show and 2021 Gem & Jewelry Exchange both announced cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns.
The board for the American Gem Trade Association voted this afternoon to cancel its 2021 Tucson Gem Fair that had been scheduled for the first week of February. The show is known as the big industry event that takes place at the Tucson Convention Center. The association board said county health officials had urged them to cancel.
No other information was available.
