Another Gem Show cancellation puts entire show in jeopardy

DALLAS, TX (December 1, 2020) - The American Gem Trade Association (AGTA) announced today the cancellation of the 2021 AGTA GemFair™ Tucson. “We have worked hand-in-hand with the many show producers in Tucson, and the Pima County Health Department to develop a show that could be safe and conscientious,” said Douglas K. Hucker, AGTA CEO, “unfortunately, with the trajectory of the spread of the coronavirus, the requirements we would need to meet to produce the show, and the health risks associated with a gathering of this size have made the GemFair 2021 untenable and Pima County Health Department has chosen to deny our application for the event.” The cancellation of GemFair, one of the anchors of the Tucson Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Showcase, follows the recent cancellations of the Gem and Jewelry Exchange Show (GJX) and the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show® (TGMS). 2021 would have been the 39th AGTA GemFair™ Tucson show.